New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday released the DU Academic Calendar 2022-23. The University has issued an academic calendar for the students of the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth semesters. As per the academic calendar, the classes for the students of the fifth and seventh semesters of graduate courses will begin on July 20, 2022. For the sixth and eighth semesters, the classes are scheduled to begin on January 2, 2023.

Delhi University Academic Calendar(2022-23): Check Dates For 5th, 7th Semester

As per the notification issued on June 22, the theory exams for the students in the fifth and seventh semesters will begin on November 30, 2022. The preparation leave will commence on November 16, 2022.

Delhi University Academic Calendar(2022-23): Check Dates For 6th, and 7th Semesters

The examination for the sixth and seventh semesters will begin on May 11, 2022. The winter break will begin from December 17 to December 31, 2022. The summer break will begin from May 27, 2023, to July 19, 2023.

The Delhi University was reopened for in-person classes on February 17 after remaining shut for two years. The university was shut down in March 2020 after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person practical sessions for third-year students had resumed last year, but the university was shut again because of the spike in the number of Covid cases in December.

(With Inputs From PTI)