Delhi University Admission 2021: Delhi University's St Stephen's College has released the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses. Those who have applied for admission to the prestigious college's Arts (BA), Commerce (Bcomhis year, the cut-off was the highest cut-off ) and Science (BSc) can check the full cut-off list at ststephens.edu. This year, the highest cut-off has been announced for BA Economics (Honours) at 99.5 per cent.

The cut-off for Humanities students for History, English and the BA Programme stands at 98.25 per cent, 98.7 per cent and 97.75 per cent respectively. In the wake of the pandemic, the college will not be holding entrance tests and interviews will be conducted online like last year.

Although a part of DU, St Stephen’s College releases a separate cut-off list which is given 85 per cent weightage, and the remaining 15 per cent to online interviews. Before the pandemic, the 15 per cent weightage was divided between a written test and an interview. The college reserves 50 per cent of its seats for Christian candidates.

Students can expect compiled cut-offs for DU’s all colleges in upcoming days.