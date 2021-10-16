DU Admission 2021: As the third cut off list of Delhi University is scheduled to be released on Sunday, over 74% of the 70,000 seats for undergraduate courses have been filled already, according to official data. Nearly 51,000 students have reportedly secured admissions to the varsity in this session so far.Also Read - DUET 2021 Answer Keys Released: Candidates Can Raise Challenge Till Oct 10 | Here’s How to do it

A total of 1,18,878 applications had applied to DU under the first two cut-off lists. As many as 51,974 students had paid the fees till 5 pm on Friday, after which the payment gateway was closed, reported news agency PTI, quoting university officials. Further, 10,591 applications have been approved by college principals, they said.

College principals speak

Manoj Khanna, principal of Ramjas College, said the college authorities are treading cautiously as they do not want to admit more students than the number of seats. “This year, we are planning to go for NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) accreditation and we want to maintain a decent student-teacher ratio, which is an important criterion. We had kept the cut-off at 100 per cent for Political Science (Honours) in the second list because we had only two vacant seats. We have had 33 admissions to the course for 31 seats,” he added. Also Read - DU Admission Process 2021: NSUI Launches Helpline Number to Address Students' Queries

Dr Jaswinder Singh, principal of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, said nearly 440 seats out of 820 have been filled up. “We have 10 students who have applied to the B.Com programme. The cut-offs are likely to see a one per cent decline in the third list,” he said. The cut-off for the B.Com programme was pegged at 100% in the first cut-off list but the course did not find any takers so it was reduced in the second list.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College principal Hem Chand Jain said that the decline in the third list will range from 0.25 to 0.5% with only a few courses likely to remain open.

