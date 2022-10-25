New Delhi: Around 59,100 candidates have paid fees and secured admission in various undergraduate programmes in the Delhi University’s first round of seat allocation, Registrar Vikas Gupta said on Tuesday. Tuesday was the last day for the payment of fees by those who accepted the college and course allotted to them.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 15 Junior Scientific Officer, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Details Here

"Of the 72,800 students who accepted the college and course, around 59,100 have sealed their admission by paying fees," Gupta said. Gupta said the vacant seats will be displayed on Wednesday. Thereafter, the university will open a two-day window from Wednesday allowing those who gained admission in undergraduate courses to upgrade to their higher 'programme+college combination' preference. "It is important to note that a candidate who gets upgraded will have to 'Accept' the upgraded seat and complete the admission procedures on the upgraded allocated seats within the stipulated time-frame," Gupta said in a statement

Based on the availability of seats, the university will declare the second round of the Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS Round-II) on October 30, he said. "For the second round of allocations, the candidates should accept the allocated seat from 10:00 AM Monday, October 31, to 04:59 PM Tuesday, November 1," he added.

The varsity has advised students to keep checking the admission website of the University of Delhi regularly for all updates related to admission. According to the detailed schedule issued by the varsity early this month, colleges will verify and approve the online application from October 31 to November 2.

The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates is November 3. For the third round, the vacant list will be displayed on November 4. During the third round, the university will give a chance for mid-entry and a window to re-order higher preferences from November 5 to 7. According the schedule, the third allocation list will be announced on November 10.

The candidates will have to accept the allocated seat by November 13. The college will verify and approve the online applications from November 11 to November 14. The university will announce the first spot allocation round for vacant seats by November 17.

The university may announce more spot rounds subject to the availability of vacant seats, the statement noted. At the Delhi University, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time. Till last year, admissions were done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year.