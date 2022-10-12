DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University (DU) has released the academic calendar for the undergraduate (UG) programme for the academic year 2022-23. As per DU academic calendar, the first-year classes are scheduled to begin from November 2, 2022. Candidates can check the schedule by visiting the official website du.ac.in. The classes for semester 2 will begin from March 20. The theory exams for Semester I will be conducted from February 27 to March 15, 2023. Candidates can check the important dates and other details here.Also Read - ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in From Oct 19. Read Details Here
DU UG Admission 2022: Check Important Dates Here
Semester I
- Classes Begins: November 02, 2022
- Dispersal of Classes, Preparation leave, and practical examination begins: February 17, 2023 to February 26, 2023
- Theory examinations begin: February 27 to March 15, 2023
- Semester Break: 16 March 2023, to March 19, 2023
Semester II
- Classes Begins: March 20, 2023
- Dispersal of Classes, Preparation leave, and practical examination begins: July 08, 2023 to July 16, 2023
- Theory examinations begin: July 27 to July 28, 2023
- Semester Break: July 29, 2023, to July 30, 2023
DU UG ADMISSION 2022: HOW TO DOWNLOAD UG ACADEMIC CALENDAR AT du.ac.in?

- Visit the official website du.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the section that reads, “Academics.”
- Now click on the “Academic Calendar” under the Academic Section.
- Now click on the link that reads, “Academic Calendar for the first year of Undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23.”
- A new PDF will open on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.