DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University (DU) has released the academic calendar for the undergraduate (UG) programme for the academic year 2022-23. As per DU academic calendar, the first-year classes are scheduled to begin from November 2, 2022. Candidates can check the schedule by visiting the official website du.ac.in. The classes for semester 2 will begin from March 20. The theory exams for Semester I will be conducted from February 27 to March 15, 2023. Candidates can check the important dates and other details here.Also Read - ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in From Oct 19. Read Details Here

DU UG Admission 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Semester I

Classes Begins: November 02, 2022

November 02, 2022 Dispersal of Classes, Preparation leave, and practical examination begins: February 17, 2023 to February 26, 2023

February 17, 2023 to February 26, 2023 Theory examinations begin: February 27 to March 15, 2023

February 27 to March 15, 2023 Semester Break: 16 March 2023, to March 19, 2023

Semester II

Classes Begins: March 20, 2023

March 20, 2023 Dispersal of Classes, Preparation leave, and practical examination begins : July 08, 2023 to July 16, 2023

: July 08, 2023 to July 16, 2023 Theory examinations begin: July 27 to July 28, 2023

July 27 to July 28, 2023 Semester Break: July 29, 2023, to July 30, 2023

DIRECT LINK: Delhi University UG Academic Calendar

DU UG ADMISSION 2022: HOW TO DOWNLOAD UG ACADEMIC CALENDAR AT du.ac.in?