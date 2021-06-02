Delhi University admissions 2021: After CBSE, CICSE boards cancelled Class 12 exams in view of the pandemic, the question being raised is how will universities take in students this year and on what criteria. The Universities generally consider Class 12 marks for admission to Undergraduate courses. Now that Class 12 board exams have been cancelled by central boards with state boards expected to follow suit, the admission criteria for college admissions will be a major focus. Also Read - Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Boards Exams 2021: Will RBSE Scrap Exams in Line With CBSE, CISCE? Final Decision Today

Meanwhile, India’s premier varsity, Delhi University, will adjust its admission process to the extraordinary situation without compromising on merit, said acting vice-chancellor P C Joshi, adding the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) can be a good method. The statement by P C Joshi came after the Class 12 board examinations were cancelled on Tuesday.

Joshi said discussions will be held with the admission committee and the academic council of the university to finalise the process of admission to undergraduate courses.

It must be noted that nearly 98 per cent of the applicants to Delhi University are CBSE students.

‘There will be some way to judge merit. These are extraordinary circumstances. The Central Universities Common Entrance Test can be a good method as it will be based on pan-India merit. DU will not compromise on merit. We will adjust to the new situation and see what method is to be developed. We will wait and see what are the criterion that the boards come out for evaluation of students,’ he told PTI.

Joshi is a member of the CUCET committee, which had submitted its report to the Education Ministry. A decision on conducting a common entrance test for all central universities is pending.

Professor Rajeev Gupta, Chairperson-Admissions of DU, said, ‘The University of Delhi fully supports the decision taken by the Government of India to cancel the forthcoming CBSE board examinations in view of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The University of Delhi also feels that the health and safety of our students is of utmost importance. The University of Delhi looks forward to the decision of the CBSE regarding the declaration of the results.”

Professor Sanjeev Singh, Joint Director of Delhi University’s Computer Centre (DUCC), said the university is likely to admit students on the basis of CUCET, once the Education Ministry issues guidelines.

‘We are all set. As soon as we received the guidelines, we will be ready,’ he said.

In normal circumstances, DU conducts entrance tests for admissions to nine undergraduate courses. The tests are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Meanwhile, the CBSE and CISCE will be releasing the criteria for assessment. The government said that it will be a well-defined, objective method that will ensure timely results. Recently, CISCE and CBSE schools were asked to submit data of class 12 students’ performance in classes 11, 10, and 9.