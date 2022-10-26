DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University has released the list of vacant seats for Round 2 of undergraduate admissions today on the official website, i.e., du.ac.in. or admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who have been admitted in round 1 can upgrade or re-order their higher preferences from October 26 to 27 by visiting the above-mentioned websites. The colleges of Delhi University have released the number of seats left vacant with them for various courses. Applicants can download the vacant seats from the website by entering their login credentials.Also Read - Delhi University Admission 2022: Around 59100 Students Secure Admission In DU Colleges In First Round Of Seat Allocation

WINDOW OPEN TILL TOMORROW EVENING

As per the official notice, “The candidates who have taken admission in CSAS Round-I can opt for “Upgrade” and re-order their Higher Preferences from 10:00 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to 04:59 pm, Thursday, October 27, 2022.” Also Read - DU Admission: St. Stephen's Removes Contentious Prospectus From Website After SC Order

HERE IS HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE LIST OF VACANT SEATS FOR ROUND 2 OF DU ADMISSIONS

Applicants must visit the official website – du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the available link to download the vacant seats for Round 2

Enter their details as asked

The vacant seat list will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy for the same.

Applicants must keep a check on the official website regarding the updates and information related to admissions and further processes. Also Read - Delhi University Admission 2022: Extra Curricular Activities Quota Admission Trials to Begin Tomorrow

Direct link: https://admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/26102022Vacant%20Seat_CSAS_Round%20_II.pdf

This year, for the first time, conducted by CUET-UG, the University of Delhi confirmed admissions for 59,100 students. The round was completed on October 25, 2022, with the last date of payment.