Delhi University admissions: DU announces admissions to UG programmes – Check details here

Delhi University announced on Saturday the beginning of Phase I of its admissions process for several undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2026-27.

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Delhi University admissions: DU announces admissions to UG programmes – Check details here | Image: ANI

Delhi University Admissions: Attention students, one of India’s most prestigious universities, Delhi University (DU), on Saturday announced the start of Phase I of its admissions process for undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2026-27. Students who appeared for the CUET (UG) 2026 are advised to register themselves on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)-2026 portal.

“Candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) – 2026] and are desirous of seeking admission to the Colleges of the University of Delhi (UoD) are advised to register themselves on the Common Seat Allocation System – 2026 (CSAS(UG)-2026) portal (https://ugadmission.uod.ac.in),” the university announced.

The University of Delhi announces the commencement of Phase I of registration for admission to its various Undergraduate Programmes for the Academic Session 2026-27. Admissions to 73 Programmes and more than a hundred B.A. Programmes offered in 67 Colleges of the university will… pic.twitter.com/NChtrMHrUX — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2026

67 Colleges Offer 73 Programmes, 100+ BA Courses

Students must note that the DU affiliated colleges offer admissions to as many as 73 programmes and over a hundred B.A. programmes. There are a total of 67 colleges affiliated to prestigious university.

Admission to these colleges will be based solely on the scores obtained in CUET (UG) – 2026. Based on the marks, subject to the programme-specific eligibility criteria mentioned in the UG Bulletin of Information 2026-27.

In the first phase of the admission process, students can register on the CSAS portal with the help of their CUET(UG)-2026 application number.

According to DU, to ensure a hassle-free registration experience, candidates’ details such as name, date of birth (DOB), and photograph have been auto-integrated through a secure API Setu. The Setu helps in managing duplicate data and strengthening data security.

Non-Refundable Registration Fee

Students should note that they have to pay a one-time non-refundable registration fee.

In Phase II of CSAS, Students will need to match their CUET test papers with the subjects they studied in Class XII, DU said.

To determine eligibility, only the CUET (UG) 2026 Language and/or Domain-specific subjects that students passed in Class XII will be considered.

What Happens After Subject Mapping?

Based on the subject mapping, DU will select the eligibility of the student and calculate the score for all programmes in which he/she is found eligible.

Thereafter, students should provide their preferences for the courses and college(s).

Students must note that Delhi University will announce the schedule for Phase II of CSAS shortly.