New Delhi: Delhi University on Saturday announced its fifth cut off list for admissions to undergraduate courses, with over 65,000 out of 70,000 seats filled so far. Also Read - IPL 2020, DC vs SRH in Abu Dhabi: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Qualifier 2

While admissions for popular courses in many colleges are already closed, there was a dip of 1-3 per cent in the cut off list for the remaining courses. Also Read - DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST November 8 Sunday

“The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the fifth admission cut off list are advised to take admissions from November 9,” a varsity official said. Also Read - US Election Results 2020: What Does Joe Biden Mean For India?

“There have been 65,393 admissions so far under the fourth cut off list. Final data about number of students who have paid fee will be available by Monday,” the official added.

As per the fifth cut-off list announced on Saturday, majority arts and science courses were closed for different categories while there was a dip in cut off for certain commerce courses.

This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Check 5th cut off list of DU colleges for Arts and Commerce courses here.

For latest cut off list Science courses here. And for cut off list of B.A Programme click here.