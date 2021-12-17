New Delhi: The University of Delhi is all set to conduct entrance examinations for admissions from the academic year 2022-23, officials confirmed on Friday. The proposal was accepted by the executive council (EC), the highest decision-making body of the university, despite dissent by some members of the council.Also Read - DU PG Admission 2021: Delhi University to Release 2nd Merit List Soon. Here's How to Check

The academic council meeting was held on December 10 and it had already approved the proposal. A nine-member panel constituted by DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had recommended that the varsity should hold entrance examinations through a Common Entrance Test to ensure substantial objectivity in the process of admission, amid controversy over a high number of percentage scorers from the Kerala Board getting admission to the varsity. Also Read - Delhi University: Special Drive Cut-Off List For UG Admissions Open to Kashmiri Migrants

The committee formed under the chairmanship of Dean (examinations) D S Rawat was supposed to examine the reasons for over and under admissions to undergraduate courses, study board-wise distribution of admissions in all undergraduate courses, suggest alternative strategies for optimal admissions in undergraduate courses, and examine OBC admissions with reference to the non-creamy layer’ status. Also Read - Delhi University New Academic Session For First-Year UG Students Begins

“The Committee is of the considered view that admissions may be carried out through a Common Entrance Test (CET),” said the report.

“It may be conducted through an appropriate mode by the university through a well devised internal arrangement or through any external agency depending upon prevailing operational feasibility and administrative convenience at that time followed by declaration of list of eligible candidates for admissions under various course of study,” said the committee in its report.

(With inputs from PTI)