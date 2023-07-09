Home

Delhi University B.Tech Admission 2023-24: Interested candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website - engineering.uod.ac.in.

Delhi University B.Tech Admission 2023-24: Delhi University has introduced BTech programmes for the upcoming academic session. Interested candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website – engineering.uod.ac.in. For the academic year 2023-24, admission to B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering), B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering), and B.Tech. (Electrical Engineering) of UoD will be done on the basis of the All India Common Rank List of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) -2023 only. The last date to apply is July 25, 2023.

Before registering, candidates must check the eligibility criteria carefully for all three B.Tech. program. The online application process will be considered completed only after the realization of the Registration fee. Candidates are advised to keep the log-in credentials, i.e., login Id and password, strictly confidential to avoid misuse. The login credentials, once generated, cannot be changed/ edited under any circumstances. To apply for B.Tech. Programs in UoD, the following are mandatorily required:

JEE (Main)-2023 Application Number

Applicant’s Name (as it appears in JEE (Main)-2023)

Date of Birth

Delhi University B.Tech Admission 2023-24 Important Dates Here

Registration Begins:05 July, 2023 (Wednesday)

Registration Closes: 11:59 PM, 25 July, 2023 (Tuesday)

Allocation cum Admission Schedule: To be announced later on the website

Delhi University B.Tech Admission 2023-24 Course List

B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering)

B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering)

B.Tech. (Electrical Engineering)

Delhi University B.Tech Admission 2023-24 Registration Fee

For applying to B.Tech. Programs of UoD, the candidates will have to pay a one-time Registration-cumAllocation Fee (non-refundable):

Category of the Candidate Registration-cum-Allocation Fee (non-refundable) UR/OBC-NCL/EWS Rs. 1500.00 (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred Only) SC/ST/PwBD Rs. 1200.00 (Rupees One Thousand Two Hundred Only)

Spot Admission

As per the information bulletin, after completing regular allocation rounds, if seats remain vacant, UoD may announce Spot round/s of admission. Candidates who had applied earlier but are not admitted on the date of declaration of the Spot Admission round can participate in Spot Admission. On the announcement of Spot Admission, the dashboard of all the admitted candidates will be kept in freeze mode and they will neither be considered for upgrades nor allowed to withdraw their admissions. To be considered in a Spot Admission round, the candidate will have to opt for ‘Spot Admission’ through his/her dashboard.

Delhi University B.Tech Admission 2023-24 Application Form: Direct Link

Delhi University B.Tech Admission 2023-24 Prospectus: Direct Link

Delhi University B.Tech Admission 2023-24: Minimum Eligibility

Candidate must have passed Class XII or its equivalent from a single recognized board. A candidate must have secured 60%* or more marks in an aggregate of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and must have passed English as a subject of study at the Senior School Certificate Examination level. For applying to B.Tech. Programs of UoD, candidates must have appeared in JEE (Main) Paper-I, 2023.

Candidates who have appeared at the Class XII examination in the year 2023 and have been placed in the compartment (supplementary) will not be eligible for admission for the year 2023-24.

Delhi University B.Tech Admission 2023-24: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website engineering.uod.ac.in.

Click on the New Registration option.

option. Enter JEE Application No(As per JEE Score Card), Applicant’s Full Name (As per JEE Score Card), date of birth, email address, password, mobile number, and captcha code.

After registration, fill up the application form.

Upload the documents.

Pay the fee. Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, visit the official website of Delhi University. For notifications and updates regarding B.Tech. Admissions-2023, please visit: www.admission.uod.ac.in.

