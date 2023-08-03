Home

DU BTech First Merit List 2023 Released at engineering.uod.ac.in; Reporting Process Begins Today

Delhi University B.Tech Admission 2023-24: Interested candidates can download the DU BTech First Merit List 2023 by visiting the official website – engineering.uod.ac.in.

DU UG Admission 2023: Delhi University CSAS Round 1 Allotment List at ugadmission.uod.ac.in Soon; Dates Here.

Delhi University B.Tech Admission 2023-24: Delhi University has released the first list for admission for B.Tech programs under the Faculty of Technology. Interested candidates can download the DU BTech First Merit List 2023 by visiting the official website – engineering.uod.ac.in. For the academic year 2023-24, admission to B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering), B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering), and B.Tech. (Electrical Engineering) of UoD will be done on the basis of the All India Common Rank List of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) -2023 only.

Candidates belonging to UR, OBC- NCL, and EWS categories can report to the Faculty of Technology(FoT) for physical verification of the Certificates/ Documents from August 3 to August 5, 2023. Meanwhile, Candidates belonging to SC, and ST categories can report to FOT for physical verification of the Certificates/ Documents from August 7 to August 8, 2023.

Candidates belonging to PwBD, CW, KM, Orphan, and Single Girl Child categories can report to FoT for physical verification of the Certificates/ Documents from 10:00 AM of August 9, 2023. The last date for online payment of fees is August 10.

“The Shortlisted candidates must report to the Faculty of Technology as per schedule. Address: Faculty of Technology, Maharishi Kanad Bhawan, North Campus, University of Delhi, Delhi 110007,” reads the official notification. Candidates can check the important dates, official website, important download link, and other details here.

Delhi University B.Tech Admission 2023-24: Important Dates Here

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE First Merit List August 2, 2023 UR, OBC- NCL, and EWS candidates to report to the Faculty of Technology(FoT) for physical verification of the Certificates/ Documents as per the schedule August 3 to August 5, 2023. SC, ST candidates to report to the Faculty of Technology(FoT) for physical verification of the Certificates/ Documents as per the schedule August 7 to August 8, 2023 PwBD, CW, KM, Orphan, and Single Girl Child categories can report to FoT for physical verification of the Certificates/ Documents August 9, 2023 last date for online payment of fees August 10, 2023 Window to Upgrade 5:00 PM Friday August 11, 2023

Till 5:00 PM Saturday, August 12, 2023

Seat allocation to B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering), B.Tech. (Electronics and CommunicationEngineering), and B.Tech. (Electrical Engineering) will be based solely on the Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Main) Paper-I, 2023, subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria.

Delhi University will publish the second list for admission for B.Tech programs under the Faculty of Technology on August 14. The merit list for the UR category seats will comprise all candidates in order of merit. “No one will be excluded from the same. In other words, the merit list for the Unreserved (UR) category will also include SC/ST/OBCNCL/EWS candidates, irrespective of category, if they meet the criterion of merit for the UR category. No candidate can be excluded from the UR category merit list just because the Candidate belongs to or has applied under SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS category. Discrimination on the basis of category/caste is completely unlawful. The UoD does not tolerate discrimination against any Candidate/student on this basis. Strict action will be taken against

any violations,” reads the information bulletin.

DU BTech Admission 2023 Information Bulletin PDF – Download Link

DU BTech Admission 2023 First Link- Download Link

Acceptance, Physical Verification of Documents, and Approval

On declaration of each allocation round, if a seat is provisionally allocated, the candidate must “Accept” the allocated seat before the last date/time specified for the given allocation round.

Candidates who accept the provisionally allotted seat should then, visit the website of FOT for the schedule of physical verification of documents.

Inactivity/no-action will be taken as non-acceptance to the allocated seat. It will be treated as a decline to the provisionally allocated seat and the candidate will no longer be able to participate in subsequent rounds.

In case a candidate is offered multiple seats in a particular round,s(he) musttake admission on ONLY ONE allocated seat.

FoT will verify the following:

Minimum Eligibility of the Candidate Common Rank in JEE (Main) Paper-I, 2023 Validity and authenticity of Documents/Certificates submitted by the candidate

During physical verification, if any document/ certificate is found inadequate/insufficient/inappropriate, it will lead

to cancellation of the admission, ipso facto.

Further, such a candidate will forfeit the opportunity for admission for the Academic Session 2023-24. For more details, refer to the information bulletin shared above.

