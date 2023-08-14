Home

Delhi University BTech Round 2 Seat Allotment Results To Be Announced Today, See Steps To Download

Students who have applied for BTech in Delhi University this year, the seat allotment list for Round 2 will be out today, August 14 at 5 PM. To access the result list, you can check the Delhi University official website- admission.uod.ac.in

New Delhi: Delhi University Admissions 2023 are in process and the candidates who had applied for the BTech course, please note that the BTech Round Two Seat Allotment Results will be out today, August 14, 2023 at 5 PM. The allocation list will be declared after taking into account the JEE Main 2023 Exams All-India Common Rank List.

Delhi University will be giving preferences on the basis of merit, category (UR, OBC, NCL, SC, ST, EWS) and availability of seats, for round 2 seat allocation. Candidates who are happy and satisfied with seat allocation, must report from August 21, 2023 and the mid-entry and upgrade ooportunites will be available till August 22.

The counselling schedule says that on August 16-17, the candidates belonging to the Unreserved, EWS and OBC-NCL Category, will have to report for physical verification of documents while those belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, KM, Orphan and Single Girl Child Category, will have to get their document verification done physically, from August 18 to August 19.

The last date for payment of admission fee is August 20, 2023. Please note that the Delhi University BTech Round 3 Seat Allotment List will be released on August 23, 2023.

DU BTech Round 2 Seat Allotment: How To Check

To check the round 2 seat allocation list, you will have to first visit the official website for Delhi University admissions- admission.uod.ac.in

On the home page, you will find the link to check the allotment list, click on it and the results will appear on your smartphone/laptop screen.

Check your name, download the list and save it for any further use.

Round 2 Seat Allotment: Criteria

As mentioned earlier, round 2 seat allotment will be done in accordance with the JEE Main Results. Along with that, to qualify, the students must have an overally grade on minimum 60% in mathematics, physics and chemistry; students should have passed class 12 from a sinhle recognised board and should have had English as a subject.

Round 2 Seat Allocation List for computer science and engineering, electronic and communication engineering and electricial engineering will be released separately; engineering seat allocation will be issued on the website- engineering.uod.ac.in. A total of 360 seats will be distributed among which, 120 each will be allotted to computer science and engineering, electronic and communication engineering and electrical engineering.

Delhi University UG Merit List

Meanwhile, a second merit list has been released by the University of Delhi, for its numerous Undergraduate (UG) courses which can be downloaded by logging into the student portal at admission.uod.ac.in. The first round of admissions has been completed and this second merit list will show the seats available now.

