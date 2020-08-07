New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday permitted Delhi University to conduct online open-book exams for final-year students from August 10 (as per schedule) with certain directions. The High Court also passed slew of directions to be complied by DU while holding open book exams, including, providing question paper in the mail as well as on the official portal. Also Read - St.Stephen's College to Penalise Hostellers Rs 100 Per Day For Not Vacating Rooms

The Court also asked the varsity to file a report on the directions after conclusion of tests.

More details will be added to the story.