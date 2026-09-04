Delhi University CES 2026 admissions open: No age restriction, check eligibility

Delhi University has opened applications for its Competence Enhancement Scheme for the 2025-26 academic year, an initiative aimed at promoting inclusive and lifelong learning under NEP 2020.

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Those seeking admission through CES must satisfy the required educational criteria. File image/PTI

Delhi University has opened applications for its Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) for the academic year 2025-26. Candidates interested in applying can visit the official DU website.

Aligned with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the CES promotes inclusive education and lifelong learning. The Institute of Lifelong Learning (ILLL) said the scheme is intended for those looking to resume their academic journey, strengthen their knowledge or upgrade their qualifications, regardless of their age.

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The scheme allows learners to study with regular students and choose subjects that suit their qualifications and eligibility. It offers the flexibility to resume or continue their academic journey without being restricted by age or fixed admission timelines.

Those seeking admission through CES must satisfy the required educational criteria, along with any other conditions applicable to the subject they choose. Admission will depend on the availability of seats in the concerned departments or colleges.

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According to Delhi University, students admitted under CES will be accommodated through additional or supernumerary seats. These seats will remain separate from the regular admission pool, ensuring that existing opportunities for other students are not affected.

Candidates can register for CES at any time of the year. For information on courses, eligibility, fee structure and how to apply, applicants can check the official websites of DU and ILLL.