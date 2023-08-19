Home

Delhi University UG CSAS Admission 2023: DU Mid-Entry Registrations Closes Today at 4:59PM; What’s Next?

Delhi University(DU) mid-entry registrations window for the provision of mid-entry for fresh applicants will close today, August 19, 2023(4:59 PM).

Delhi University Admission 2023: Delhi University(DU) will close the registration window for the provision of mid-entry for fresh applicants today, August 19, 2023(4:59 PM). Candidates were also provided with a facility to reorder their higher references till August 19. The University will announce the DU UG Third CSAS Allocation seat on August 22, 2023. Candidates will be allowed to accept the allocated seat from 5:00 PM on August 22 till 4:59 PM on August 24, 2023. Shortlisted Students can submit their acceptance by 4:59 PM on August 24. The respective institutions/colleges will conduct the document verification of such candidates from August 22 to August 25.

DU Admission 2023: How to Check DU UG Third CSAS Allocation Seat?

Candidates can check the Delhi University DU UG Third CSAS Allocation seat 2023 at – . Step-by-step guide is provided here.

Visit the official website – and .

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Public Notice – CSAS(UG) 2023 Round 3: CSAS Seat List.”

Click on the pdf and download it for future reference.

Take a printout of it for future reference

Candidates who failed to apply for CSAS(UG)-2023 within the stipulated time and are desirous of participatingin CSAS(UG)-2023 can participate through the Mid-Entry window (as and when announced by the University). Such candidate can do so by paying a Mid-Entry fee of Rs. 1000.00 (non-refundable). Merely applying through Mid-Entry does not guarantee an allocation of seat through CSAS(UG)-2023. MidEntry will only be considered after successful remittance of the Mid-Entry fee. Mid-Entry will not be allowed for ECA, Sports Supernumerary Quota, Performance-Based Programs i.e., B.A.(H) Music, B.Sc. (PE, HE&S) and Practical-based Program i.e., BFA.

Admission to all Under-Graduate Programs of UoD for the Academic Session 2023-24 will be through CSAS(UG)-2023, based on the eligibility requirements stated in UG BOI-2023 and other rules as published by the University of Delhi on its website. Candidates must check their dashboard, email, and admission website ( www.admission.uod.ac.in) for all communications, updates and schedules related to all the Phases of CSAS(UG)-2023.

