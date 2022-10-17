DU UG Admissions 2022 Latest News: The University of Delhi (DU) will declare the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) first allotment list tomorrow, October 18, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the list by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in. It is to be noted that colleges will publish their own list that will be available on the respective websites. As per news reports, DU will publish the CSAS first allotment list at 5:00 PM.Also Read - Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 For Grade 4 Posts on Oct 18; Know How to Check at sebaonline.org

The DU's first merit list includes candidates' ranks and the seats allotted to them in the programme and colleges they have applied for. Candidates are required to accept the allotted seat at Delhi University from October 19 at 10:00 AM. Candidates can submit their acceptance till October 21. In case, if a candidate fails to accept their allotted seat within the given time, then their allotted seat will get cancelled. Later, Colleges will verify and approve the online applications till October 22.

Meanwhile, the last date to pay admission fees is October 24. The second CSAS allocation process is scheduled to begin on October 25. The second allotment list will be published on October 30. The third allocation process will be held on November 4. The spot admission process will begin on November 17. The DU UG admission CSAS third merit list will be declared on November 10. Delhi University will release the DU spot allocation list on November 22, 2022.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD DU CSAS FIRST ALLOTMENT LIST?

Visit the official website of DU CSAS at ugadmission.uod.ac.in, admission.uod.ac.in, du.ac.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Download Delhi University CSAS First Allotment List.”

Enter the login credentials.

Your Delhi University CSAS First Allotment List will be displayed on the screen.

Now, check the first merit list and save it for future use.

The Delhi University admission 2022 is being done through the marks obtained in the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate(CUET UG) examination.