DU Advances Winter Break, Exams Postponed In View Of Deteriorating Delhi AQI; Check DEETS

The decision to advance the winter break, which is usually given in December, has been taken keeping in mind the GRAP-IV measures being implemented in the city, Delhi University said in a notification.

New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) on Thursday announced an early winter break in view of the surging air pollution in the national capital. According to an official notification issued by the varsity, the decision to advance the winter break, which is usually given in December, has been taken keeping in mind the GRAP-IV measures being implemented in the city.

All colleges and institutes of the university have been asked to declare the winter break from November 13-19.

“In order to tide over the prevailing environmental pollution caused by severe air quality and implementation of GRAP-IV measures in Delhi, it has been decided to declare November 13 to 19 as winter break for the university and its colleges,” the notification issued on Thursday read.

The university has also revised the examination date for its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses which will begin from December 20 and January 8, respectively, it said.

The examination schedule for these courses will be released soon, an official said. However, there are no changes in examination dates for SOL students.

Earlier, the UG exams were scheduled for December 13 while PG exams were slated to be held from January 1.

The exams have been pushed forward by seven days, the official said.y

Delhi puts off implementation of odd-even scheme

Meanwhile, in related news, the Delhi government on Friday announced putting off proposed implementation of the odd-even car-rationing scheme in the city in view of slight improvement witnessed in the capital’s air quality.

” An improvement is seen in the pollution level. The AQI which was 450+ has now reached around 300. The decision to implement odd-even from November 13 to 20 has been postponed. The situation would be analysed again after Diwali” Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had directed the Delhi government to make a definitive decision on the implementation of the Odd-Even Scheme. However, the apex court had refrained from taking a decision itself, leaving the matter in the hands of the state government.

The odd-even scheme allows the cars to operate in the national capital on alternate days based on their odd or even registration numbers.

The overall air quality in Delhi at 7 am today was 407, according to data by the government’s air-quality monitoring agency SAFAR.

The Supreme Court on Friday observed that the report from the Amicus Curiae had suggested that the Odd-even scheme did not help in bringing pollution levels down.

“Don’t try to not perform and then shift the burden on to the court,” the Supreme Court told the Delhi government after the government submitted that it will finalise policy on odd-even after Supreme Court’s order.

The Delhi Government said it is waiting for the detailed order of the court to make its final submissions.

(With inputs from agencies)

