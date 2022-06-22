New Delhi: The Delhi University(DU) has announced it will conduct a second phase of internal examinations for students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses who could not take the paper previously due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons. In a notification issued on Tuesday, the University said the registration for the examination will begin on June 29, 2022.Also Read - HPCL Recruitment Notification Out on hindustanpetroleum.com; Apply From June 23

The previous round of physical mode examinations for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes took place in May and June. This was the first time in two years that the university resumed the physical mode of examination. However, some students could not attend the examination due to various reasons including COVID-19. Also Read - Coal India Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1050 Management Trainee Posts From June 23| Check Eligibility, Selection Here

DS Rawat, the Dean of Examination said, “The attendance was around 97 per cent during the examination. Only a few students haven’t given the examination due to various reasons. The working Group of the Examinations has decided to conduct the second phase of Examinations.” Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for IT Professionals Posts Before July 07| Check Notification, Application Link Here

The notification also reads that the university has decided to conduct the second phase examinations for IV/VI/VIII semester for all undergraduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) programmes including students of the School of Open Learning (SOL), for “leftover students” who could not write examinations which were held in May/June 2022 due to Covid-19 Pandemic and other reasons. In the case of students of the School of Open Learning (SOL), separate provision will be made for registration by SOL, the varsity added.

(With Inputs From PTI)