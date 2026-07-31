Delhi University approves direct PhD admission for Four-Year UG students; Here’s who is eligible

The University of Delhi (DU) has cleared a proposal allowing students who have completed the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022.

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Delhi University approves direct PhD admission for Four-Year UG students; Here's who is eligible(Photo Credit: AI generated by Chatgpt)

New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) has cleared a proposal allowing students who have completed the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP) under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022 to apply directly for PhD admissions. The decision, approved on Thursday, enables eligible graduates to pursue doctoral studies without first obtaining a master’s degree.

DU Executive Council approves Semester Away Programme, direct PhD entry amid dissent

The decision was approved during a meeting of the Delhi University’s Executive Council (EC). However, only students who meet specific eligibility criteria will be able to apply for direct PhD admission. According to Executive Council member Aman Kumar, applicants must have completed a four-year undergraduate programme, secured a CGPA of at least 7.5, and published their undergraduate research project in a SCOPUS-indexed peer-reviewed journal.

The Executive Council (EC) approved amendments to the PhD ordinance allowing students completing four-year UG programmes to directly pursue doctoral studies, with members submitting a separate dissent note questioning the academic preparedness of such students and the absence of an entrance examination or interview requirement. In addition to this, the Delhi University Executive Council approved the introduction of a Semester Away Programme for undergraduate students in collaboration with foreign higher education institutions. The latest development even as the elected members raised concerns over the proposals, flagging concerns over dilution of the university’s degrees.

“If a student meets these criteria, they will automatically be eligible to pursue a PhD under the supervision of the same professor who guided them in their UG dissertation,” Kumar was quoted as saying by HT. While submitting a letter of dissent to the council, Kumar stated, “There is no clear policy yet on whether students will carry out their PhD under the college they studied in or under the department of their subject. Additionally, students who go through this route will now not be able to give the NET exam since a postgraduate degree is required for it.” The decisions were taken at the DU Executive Council, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh.

Elected EC member Mithuraaj Dhusiya and Aman Kumar of the Indian National Teachers’ Congress (INTEC) submitted a dissent note opposing the provision, arguing that a PhD is undertaken on a specialised research topic rather than merely a broad subject and identifying a suitable research topic generally requires advanced study in the discipline. The dissent note said teachers expressed concerns about the “unrealistic nature” of expected research outcomes in the fourth year of UG study and gaps in fundamental areas of subjects that could remain even after completion of the four-year degree. The members further argued that allowing such students to directly pursue PhD programmes could create a “misleading illusion of academic competence” and dilute the value of PG programmes.

They also flagged the absence of an entrance examination or interview before the Departmental Research Committee for students entering PhD programmes through the proposed route. “This will mean that there will be no credible means to ensure that the research undertaken by the student will be academically viable and valid as required by the PhD ordinances,” the dissent note said.

The members also raised questions over the absence of provisions dealing with a change of supervisor during the PhD programme, including who would appoint an alternative supervisor and who would be responsible for ensuring timely completion of the doctorate. At the meeting, members also congratulated Yogesh Singh on his reappointment as Vice Chancellor for a second term.

What is Semester Away Programme (SAP)?

The Semester Away Programme (SAP), proposed under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF)-2022, was earlier considered by the university and had also been discussed by the Academic Council. The EC meeting also approved the university’s annual accounts for 2025-26, as well as accounts relating to its halls and hostels, Provident Fund and National Pension System. It approved recommendations on pay protection for teachers who had earlier served on an ad hoc or temporary basis and were subsequently appointed on a regular basis through due process.

Eligible teachers who had been appointed through open recruitment to be considered for pay protection

Under the approved provisions, eligible teachers who had been appointed through open recruitment and properly constituted selection committees at DU or similarly funded institutions before their permanent appointment would be considered for pay protection. The recommendations will apply to appointments made on or after April 1, 2022, news agency PTI stated.

The council also approved the launch of one-year postgraduate (PG)programmes at DU’s School of Open Learning in five subjects, such as in MA Hindi, MA History, MA Political Science, MA Sanskrit and MCom.