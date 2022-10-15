Delhi University Centenary Chance Examination: Delhi University (DU) will hold its centenary chance examination for college dropouts beginning tomorrow, October 16, 2022. This exam was introduced in the month of May by DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh in honour of DU’s 100th anniversary in 2022. According to a news report by PTI, the first “centenary chance examination” of the Delhi University (DU) will start on Sunday with more than 1,850 students set to appear on the first day of the test, which aims at allowing those who missed out on their degrees to complete their studies.Also Read - UPCET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared at upcet.admissions.nic.in; Direct Link Here

DELHI UNIVERSITY CENTENARY CHANCE EXAMINATION: CANDIDATES CAN APPEAR FOR A MAXIMUM OF FOUR PAPERS IN THE ANNUAL MODE

More than 8,560 students have applied to appear in the centenary chance examination. The drop-out students have been given this one chance in view of the DU's year-long centenary celebrations that started on May 1. The eligible candidates can appear for a maximum of four papers in the annual mode and up to eight papers for semester-wise tests. It will be held for theory and practical examination and not for internal assessment.

DELHI UNIVERSITY CENTENARY CHANCE EXAMINATION: CHECK EXAM DATE, EXAM CENTRE

Dean of Examination D S Rawat told PTI that the exams will be conducted from October 16 to November 9, 2022. The exams will be held at two centres — the Faculty of Arts and the Faculty of Sciences. "The exams would be conducted in two shifts on Sunday. More than 1,850 students will appear in the exams in both shifts. As many as 950 students will write the exam in the Faculty of Arts and 920 in the Faculty of Social Sciences," Rawat said.

In each shift, the examinations for 18 papers will be conducted, he added. The DU had announced in May that those who dropped out of college in the final year can register for this one chance to appear in examinations and complete their degree. The university will hold another round of examinations in March next year.

(With Inputs From PTI)