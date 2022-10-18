DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University (DU) is all set to declare the DU undergraduate(UG) merit list tomorrow, October 19, 2022. Once declared, candidates can download the DU UG merit list 2022 by visiting the official website at du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. The merit list will be released for admission to the 2022-23 academic year. This is for the first time that Delhi University is admitting students based on the Common University Entrance Test(CUET UG) examination.Also Read - Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins at cetcell.net.in; Check Top Medical Colleges Here

The Delhi University (DU) first merit list will include details such as the candidate's rank and the seat allotted to them based on the programmes and colleges they have applied to. They are required to accept the allotted seat at Delhi University between October 19(10:00 AM) to October 21 (4:59 PM). It is to be noted that If a candidate fails to accept their allotted seat within the given time, the allotment will stand cancelled. Once a seat has been allocated in a particular round, a candidate will have to 'accept' the seat before the given last date. Later, the college will check the eligibility of the candidate and verify the required documents.

HOW TO CHECK DU FIRST MERIT LIST 2022?

Visit the official website du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in .

. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download DU UG First Merit List 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your DU UG First Merit List 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

DU will also begin performance trials for admissions through the extracurricular activities quota (ECA) from Tuesday. For seat allocation under the ECA, a combined score of the Common University Entrance Test (UG) – 2022 and performance tests, trials and certificates will be considered. For an ECA score of 75 marks for 12 categories, except NCC and the National Service Scheme (NSS), 60 marks will be awarded on the basis of physical trials and 15 marks on the basis of the submitted certificates. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.