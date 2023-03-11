Home

DU Assistant Professor Jobs 2023: Gargi College is Hiring. Fee Exempted For Women Applicants

Delhi University Jobs 2023: Looking for a teaching job? Then you must go through this article. Gargi College, Delhi University is hiring candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the College at gargicollege.in. The last date for receipt of applications is 25.03.2023 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 100 posts will be filled in the organization. Also Read: CSIR UGC NET Dec 2022, June 2023 Cycle Application Form Out at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Fee, Exam Date, Eligibility Here

Gargi College Assistant Professor Jobs 2023: Registration Date Last date to apply: March 23, 2023 Gargi College Assistant Professor Jobs 2023: Check Department Wise Vacancy Here Name of the Department Vacancy Botany 8 Chemistry 3 Commerce 17 Economics 10 Education 5 English 8 Hindi 5 History 6 Mathematics 10 Microbiology 3 Philosophy 4 Physical Education 1 Physics 4 Political Science 4 Psychology 8 Sanskrit 1 Zoology 3

Gargi College Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification here.

Qualifications for the post of Assistant Professor in the Colleges: For the Disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages and Physical Education. Assistant Professor: Eligibility (A or B)A.

A Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scalewhereverthe grading systemis followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test(NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET shall be granted in accordance with clause (ii) and (iii) of General Note in the last section of this document. For more details, refer to the job description shared here.

Gargi College Assistant Professor Job Notification PDF – Direct Link

Gargi College Assistant Professor Salary

Pay Level 10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs.57,700/- as per 7th CPC pay matrix in addition to other usual allowances in various Departments of the College.

Gargi College Assistant Professor Application Fee

Fees for Assistant Professor.

Rs.500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category.

No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category, and Women applicants.

Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. How to Apply For Gargi College Assistant Professor Jobs? All applicants are required to apply online in the prescribed format with complete, correct information and attachments. The applicant will be solely responsible for the authenticity of the submitted information. Applicants are required to fill the application form as available on the College website. The details regarding qualifications, experience, screening guidelines and indicative proformas etc. are available on the College website (www.gargicollege.in) along with this advertisement. The applicants are required to read these details before filling up the form.

