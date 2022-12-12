DU PG Admission List 2022 for Round 3 Releasing Today On du.ac.in.; Check All Details Here

DU PG Admission List 2022 Round 3: The University of Delhi (DU) is releasing the third merit list for admissions to several postgraduate programmes today.

Candidates can download the DU third merit list 2022 from the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

The Delhi University has also released a notice for those wanting to upgrade their marks. “The candidates who could not update their graduation marks are hereby provided a last and final opportunity to update their marks as per following schedule.”

DU PG Admission List 2022 Round 3

Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “PG admissions.” Now, look for the desired course’s third merit list. The DU PG third admission list will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.