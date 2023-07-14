Home

Delhi University Admission 2023: Registration For PhD Programmes Begins; Apply Before Aug 2

Delhi University PhD Admission 2023: Delhi University has commenced the registration process for admission to its PhD programmes for the upcoming academic session.

Delhi University PhD Admission 2023: Delhi University has commenced the registration process for admission to its PhD programmes for the upcoming academic session.”The University of Delhi has commenced the process of registration for various PhD programmes for the academic session 2023-24 from July 12, 2023. This process of registration will close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023,” the University in an official statement said. Check the admission schedule, official website, application form, and other details here.

Delhi University PhD Admission 2023: Check Registration Dates

Name of the Event Check Important Dates For Phase 1 Registration Begins Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Registration Closes Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Interviews by Departments/ Centres Wednesday, August 16, 2023 to Saturday,

September 16, 2023 Recommendation of DRC and BRS Till Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Last Date for Payment of Fees Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Delhi University PhD Admission 2023: Check Registration Dates For Phase II

Name of the Event Check Important Dates for phase II Entrance Test (To be conducted by NTA) To be announced later Registration Begins After the declaration of Entrance Test Results For further details related to Interviews and

Schedule of Admission refer to admission website of the University of Delhi regularly www.admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University PhD Admission 2023: Eligibility Criteria

In Phase I, only the candidates who are eligible on the basis of qualifying UGC-NET (including JRF)/ UGC-CSIR NET (including JRF)/ AYUSH-NET/DBT-JRF, ICMR-JRF, DST-INSPIRE or equivalent national level examination/fellowship (as identified by DRC)/ GATE/ teacher fellowship holders and others (as per Ordinance VI, Notification: Amendments to Ordinances dated 09th August, 2017 and its Amendments approved by the Executive Council in its meeting held on 01-02.07.2019) will be able to apply.

In Phase II, all eligible candidates will be able to apply. However, candidates who become eligible on the basis of appearing in the entrance test will be shortlisted for interviews after the declaration of the result of the entrance test.

Delhi University PhD Admission 2023 Prospectus PDF: Direct Link

Delhi University PhD Admission 2023 Application Form: Direct Link

Delhi University PhD Admission 2023: Registration Fee

SC/ST/PwBD Rs. 300.00 per program UR/ EWS/ OBC-NC Rs. 750.00 per program

Admission of the candidates for Ph.D. Program is based on the suitability to specific specializations and also subject to fulfilling all other conditions laid down in the respective Ordinances of the University of Delhi. Candidates must read the Bulletin of Information to ascertain their eligibility criteria, major area of research and mandatory requirement of Research proposal at the time of registration.

Delhi University PhD Admission 2023: How to Apply?

All the candidates seeking admission to the Ph.D. Programs are required to register online at http://phd2023.uod.ac.in. Click the Help tab on the Portal to view the Step-by-Step Instructions to fill up the Application Form. Any first-time user needs to register on the portal. With a valid e-mail ID, the candidate can easily Register and generate login details by clicking on―the New User Registration button.

Candidates who do not have a valid e-mail ID must create an e-mail ID before proceeding. The Registration Fee can be paid through any one of the available online payment options: Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, and UPI. The application will be considered complete only after the realization of online payment. Supernumerary seats shall be available as per the University rules. Teachers & non-teaching staff, who are in the service of the University of Delhi may directly appear for an interview. For more details, visit the official website of Delhi University.

