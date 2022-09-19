DU Recruitment 2022: Ram Lal Anand College (RLAC), Delhi University has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Professors. The last date for receipt of the application is October 08 or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in. A total of 73 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.Also Read - Central Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview For 22 Posts. Salary Upto Rs 27500

DU Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Last Date to Apply: October 08, 2022

Ram Lal Anand College Vacancy

Name of the Department and number of vacancies

Commerce: 12 posts

Computer Science: 07 posts

Economics: 04 posts

English: 02 posts

Geology: 06 posts

Hindi: 07 posts

History: 01 post

Microbiology: 05 posts

Political Science: 08 posts

Statistics: 04 posts

Physical Education: 01 post

Bachelor of Management Studies: 06 posts

Environmental Studies: 02 posts

Mathematics: 08 posts

Direct Link: Apply Online For Ram Lal Anand College Assistant Professor Jobs 2022

Ram Lal Anand College Eligibility Criteria

Check Educational Qualification For Assistant Professor

For the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages, Library Science, Journalism & Mass Communication and Physical Education. Also Read - BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 150 Posts at bhel.com Till Oct 4. Read Details Here

Eligibility (A or B):

A.1) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University. A relaxation of 5% shall be allowed at the Bachelor’s as well as at the Master‘s level for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Classes (OBC) (non-creamy layer)/Differently Abled [Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD)] in the category of (a) Visual Impairment (VI) including blindness and low vision, and (b) Locomotors Disability (LD) including leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy. The eligibility of 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed), wherever specified, and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible, based only on the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedure. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification shared below. Also Read - Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Likely Today for Grade 3, 4 Posts; Check Scores at sebaonline.org

Direct Link: Download Ram Lal Anand College Recruitment Notification 2022

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in. The details regarding qualifications, publications, experience, screening guidelines and indicative proforma, etc. are available on the college website https://www.rlacollege.edu.in/ along with this advertisement. The applicants are required to read these details before filling up the form.