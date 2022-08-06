Delhi University Recruitment 2022: St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University is hiring candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of St. Stephens at ststephens.edu. The last date for receipt of the application is August 19, 2022, or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. A total of 17 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the salary, education qualification, last date and other details here.Also Read - ISRO Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply For PRT, TGT Other Posts at apps.shar.gov.in| Check Salary Notification Here

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The Last Date to Apply Online: August 19, 2022

Delhi University Vacancy Details

Name of the subject and number of post

Chemistry: 04 posts

Philosophy: 04 posts

Mathematics: 01 post

Economics: 01 post

Physics: 02 posts

English: 02 posts

Hindi: 02 posts

History: 01 post

Delhi University Salary

Pay Scale: Academic Pay level 10 with entry pay of Rs. 57700 as per the 7th CPC pay matrix.

Delhi University Eligibility Criteria

For the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences and Languages. Eligibility (A or B):

A. 1) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET shall be granted in accordance with clause (ii) & (iii) of General Note in the last section of this document). For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below.

Delhi University Selection Procedure

As per the detailed notification, the Screening Committee will draw a list of all the candidates indicating the marksscored by them in descending order i.e. starting from the candidate getting the highest marks towards the candidates getting the lower marks. The applicant scoring less than 50 marks will not be included in the list of shortlisted candidates.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website of St. Stephens at ststephens.edu. till August 19, 2022. The applicants are required to read these details before filling up the form.