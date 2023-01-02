Satyawati College DU Recruitment 2023: Apply For 72 Assistant Professor Posts at colrec.uod.ac.in; Eligibility, Pay Scale Here

Satyawati College DU Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the vacant posts by visiting the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in and satyawati.du.ac.in

DU Recruitment 2022: As per the official notification, a total of 72 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Delhi University Recruitment 2023: Satyawati College, Delhi University has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Professor, in the various subjects/ departments of the college. The last date for receipt of the application is January 16, 2023, or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. Interested candidates can apply for the vacant posts by visiting the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in and satyawati.du.ac.in. A total of 72 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

Satyawati College Jobs: Check Important Dates Here

Last date to apply: January 16, 2023

Satyawati College Vacancy

Name of the Department/ Subject and the total number of vacancies

Commerce: 14 posts

Economics: 14 posts

English: 08 posts

Hindi: 06 posts

History: 08 posts

Mathematics: 04 posts

Political Science: 08 posts

Sanskrit: 03 posts

Urdu: 06 posts

Environmental Science: 01 posts

Delhi University DU Recruitment Eligibility: Satyawati College Educational Qualification

Qualifications for the post of Assistant Professor in the University of Delhi’s Colleges: For the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages and Physical Education.

Eligibility (A or B)

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET shall be granted in accordance with clause (ii) and (iii) of General Note in the last section of this document.

Delhi University DU Jobs Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational and selection process through the notification shared below.

Delhi University DU Salary

Academic Pay Level 10 (₹57,700-1,82,400/-) of 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix plus usual allowances as admissible under the rules of University of Delhi.

Delhi University DU Jobs Application Fee

Fees for Assistant Professor.

Rs.500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category.

No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants. • Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

How to Apply Online?

All applicants are required to apply online in the prescribed format with complete, correct information and attachments. The applicant will be solely responsible for the authenticity of the submitted information. Applicants are required to fill the application form as available on the College website. The details regarding qualifications, experience, screening guidelines and indicative proformas etc. are available on the College website (www.satyawati.du.ac.in) along with this advertisement. The applicants are required to read these details before filling up the form.