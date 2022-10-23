Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Shivaji College, Delhi University has invited candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor, in various subjects/ departments of the college. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the College at colrec.uod.ac.in. The last date for receipt of the application is November 07, 2022, or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 101 vacant posts will be filled. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.Also Read - CISCE Board Exam 2023: Check Subject-Wise ICSE 10th Specimen Question Papers Here

Shivaji College Recruitment 2022: Check Registration Dates Here

Last Date to Apply: November 07, 2022

Shivaji College Vacancy: Name of the Department and the number of vacancies

Biochemistry: 03 posts

Botany: 05 posts

Chemistry: 10 posts

Commerce: 12 posts

Computer Science: 04 posts

Economics: 05 posts

English: 04 posts

Environmental Science: 02 posts

Geography: 05 posts

Hindi: 07 posts

History: 04 posts

Mathematics: 06 posts

Physical Education: 1 post

Physics: 12 posts

Political Science: 10 posts

Sanskrit: 2 posts

Sociology:1 post

Zoology: 8 posts

Shivaji College Eligibility Criteria

Qualifications for the post of Assistant Professor in the University of Delhi's Colleges For the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages and Physical Education. Eligibility (A or B)

A. i) A Master's degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET shall be granted in accordance with clause (ii) and (iii) of General Note in the last section of this document. For more details, check the official notification here.

Shivaji College Application Fee

Rs.500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category.

No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category, and Women applicants.

Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website of the College at colrec.uod.ac.in. For details please visit the College Website as well as the University of Delhi Website (www.du.ac.in).