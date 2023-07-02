Home

Education

Delhi University SOL Admissions 2023: Registration Begins For PG Programmes; Apply Till Aug 14

Delhi University SOL Admissions 2023: Registration Begins For PG Programmes; Apply Till Aug 14

Delhi University SOL Admissions 2023: Eligible students can register for the postgraduate programmes by visiting the official website at sol.du.ac.in.

Delhi University SOL Admissions 2023: Registration Begins For PG Programmes; Apply Till Aug 14

DU SOL Admissions 2023: The Delhi University School of Open Learning (SOL) has commenced the admission process for postgraduate programmes today, July 1, 2023. Eligible students can register for the postgraduate programmes by visiting the official website at sol.du.ac.in. Going by the schedule, the candidate can register for the postgraduate programme till August 14, 2023. Meanwhile, the last date to apply for the MBA programme is August 15, 2023. One can check the schedule, official website, and other details here.

DU SOL Admissions 2023: Check Important Dates Here

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE Admission Start Date 01st July 2023 Last date of Registration for PG: 14th Aug 2023

MBA: 15th Aug 2023 Last date of Payment 31st Aug 2023

DU SOL Admissions 2023 Official Website

DU SOL Admissions 2023: Know How to Apply Online?

“While filling online Registration Form choose course/options carefully as no modification is allowed after submission of the form,” reads the official statement. All the PG Programs offered by the Department of Distance and Continuation Education/School of Open Learning; University of Delhi are Recognized by the UGC/DEB/DU. The PG programmes offered by SOL along with the date of registration and date of admission are given in the table below:

You may like to read

Serial No Course Date of Registration Date of Admission 1 M.A. Hindi Registration commences w. e. f .01.07.2023 to 14.08.2023 on

DU Web Portal Will be notified

DDCE/SOL PG Portal 2 M.A. History Registration commences

w. e. f .01.07.2023 to

14.08.2023 on

DU Web Portal Will be notified

DDCE/SOL PG Portal 3 M.A. Political Science Registration commences

w. e. f .01.07.2023 to

14.08.2023 on

DU Web Portal Will be notified

DDCE/SOL PG Portal 4 M.A. Sanskrit Registration commences

w. e. f .01.07.2023 to

14.08.2023 on

DU Web Portal Will be notified

DDCE/SOL PG Portal 5 M.Com Registration commences

w. e. f .01.07.2023 to

14.08.2023 on

DU Web Portal Will be notified

DDCE/SOL PG Portal

DU SOL Admissions 2023: How to Apply For PG Programme Online?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps to apply for the postgraduate programme. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of the Delhi University School of Open Learning (SOL) at sol.du.ac.in/admission_23_24. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Online Admission Portal.” Now, click on the ‘PG Admission Portal.” You will be redirected to a new webpage. Click on the “New Registration” option. Enter your details and register yourself on the portal. Now, sign in again to the portal. Add details. Upload documents as per requirements. Pay the fee, if any. Submit the application form. Download a copy of it for future reference.

DU SOL Admissions 2023 Prospectus PDF: Direct Link

DU SOL Admissions 2023 Application Form: Direct Link

DU SOL Admissions 2023: Check Age Limit

As per Ordinance of the University, there is no minimum age bar for admission to the Postgraduate Programs in the University and its colleges except in courses where the respective regulatory bodies (such as MCI, AICTE etc.) have prescribed the minimum age requirement in the regulations. For more details, candidates are advised to track the official website of the Delhi University School of Open Learning (SOL).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.