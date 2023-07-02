Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University SOL Admissions 2023: Registration Begins For PG Programmes; Apply Till Aug 14

Delhi University SOL Admissions 2023: Registration Begins For PG Programmes; Apply Till Aug 14

Delhi University SOL Admissions 2023: Eligible students can register for the postgraduate programmes by visiting the official website at sol.du.ac.in.

Updated: July 2, 2023 2:51 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

DU SOL Admissions 2023, DU SOL admissions, SOL admission, Delhi university admissions, CUET PG, SOL PG courses, sol.du.ac.in/admission_23_24, DU non attending college
Delhi University SOL Admissions 2023: Registration Begins For PG Programmes; Apply Till Aug 14

DU SOL Admissions 2023: The Delhi University School of Open Learning (SOL) has commenced the admission process for postgraduate programmes today, July 1, 2023. Eligible students can register for the postgraduate programmes by visiting the official website at sol.du.ac.in. Going by the schedule, the candidate can register for the postgraduate programme till August 14, 2023. Meanwhile, the last date to apply for the MBA programme is August 15, 2023. One can check the schedule, official website, and other details here.

Also Read:

DU SOL Admissions 2023: Check Important Dates Here

NAME OF THE EVENTCHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE
Admission Start Date01st July 2023
Last date of Registration for PG: 14th Aug 2023
MBA: 15th Aug 2023
Last date of Payment31st Aug 2023

DU SOL Admissions 2023 Official Website

DU SOL Admissions 2023: Know How to Apply Online?

“While filling online Registration Form choose course/options carefully as no modification is allowed after submission of the form,” reads the official statement. All the PG Programs offered by the Department of Distance and Continuation Education/School of Open Learning; University of Delhi are Recognized by the UGC/DEB/DU. The PG programmes offered by SOL along with the date of registration and date of admission are given in the table below:

You may like to read

Serial NoCourseDate of RegistrationDate of Admission
1M.A. HindiRegistration commences w. e. f .01.07.2023 to 14.08.2023 on
DU Web Portal		Will be notified
DDCE/SOL PG Portal
2M.A. HistoryRegistration commences
w. e. f .01.07.2023 to
14.08.2023 on
DU Web Portal		Will be notified
DDCE/SOL PG Portal
3M.A. Political ScienceRegistration commences
w. e. f .01.07.2023 to
14.08.2023 on
DU Web Portal		Will be notified
DDCE/SOL PG Portal
4M.A. SanskritRegistration commences
w. e. f .01.07.2023 to
14.08.2023 on
DU Web Portal		Will be notified
DDCE/SOL PG Portal
5M.ComRegistration commences
w. e. f .01.07.2023 to
14.08.2023 on
DU Web Portal		Will be notified
DDCE/SOL PG Portal

DU SOL Admissions 2023: How to Apply For PG Programme Online?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps to apply for the postgraduate programme. Follow the steps given below.

  1. Visit the official website of the Delhi University School of Open Learning (SOL) at sol.du.ac.in/admission_23_24.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Online Admission Portal.”
  3. Now, click on the ‘PG Admission Portal.” You will be redirected to a new webpage.
  4. Click on the “New Registration” option. Enter your details and register yourself on the portal.
  5. Now, sign in again to the portal. Add details.
  6. Upload documents as per requirements. Pay the fee, if any.
  7. Submit the application form. Download a copy of it for future reference.

DU SOL Admissions 2023 Prospectus PDF: Direct Link 

DU SOL Admissions 2023 Application Form: Direct Link 


DU SOL Admissions 2023: Check Age Limit

As per Ordinance of the University, there is no minimum age bar for admission to the Postgraduate Programs in the University and its colleges except in courses where the respective regulatory bodies (such as MCI, AICTE etc.) have prescribed the minimum age requirement in the regulations. For more details, candidates are advised to track the official website of the Delhi University School of Open Learning (SOL).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.