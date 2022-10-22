Delhi University DU Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) common seat allocation system (CSAS) round-1 has concluded today, October 22, 2022. This time, over 72,800 candidates out of 80,164 have accepted the college and course allotted to them in Delhi University’s first round of allocations, according to the University data. “As many as 72,865 candidates have accepted their allotted college and course,” the varsity’s registrar Registrar Vikas Gupta w. The Delhi University (DU) had on Wednesday announced the much-awaited first list of seat allocation, marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process for undergraduate programmes.Also Read - UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Register For 142 Assistant Manager, Other Posts at lmrcl.com. Read Details Here

In the context of provisional seat allocation, 'allocated seat' refers to a unique combination of programme plus college. In DU, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time.

Till last year, admissions used to be done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year. The number of seats across DU colleges is 70,000, but the varsity has allocated extra seats in unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) and reserved (SC, ST, and PWBD) categories in the first list, taking the number to 80,164.

(With Inputs From PTI)