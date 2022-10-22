DU UG Admissions 2022: Ahead of the undergraduate (UG) first-year classes, the University of Delhi has issued anti-ragging guidelines. The university has asked all colleges to strictly enforce the rules and regulations, as well as to enforce the provisions of Ordinances XV-B and XV-C, and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act 2013.Also Read - UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Register For 142 Assistant Manager, Other Posts at lmrcl.com. Read Details Here

Delhi University in its guidelines has asked students, parents, and guardians to give the undertaking to follow the Supreme Court (SC) judgement on ragging at the time of admission procedure. “All colleges/ faculties/ departments/ hostels have been requested to form anti-ragging/ disciplinary committee wherever possible to monitor ragging,” DU in an official notification said. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 15 Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

The university will establish two joint control rooms, one in each of the North and South campuses. Candidates can contact the control rooms at 27667221 for North Campus and 24119832 for South Campus from November 2 to November 11, 2022. Also Read - UPSSSC Jr. Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1262 Posts From Nov 21 at upsssc.gov.in. Deets Inside

Want to Make a Complaint Against Ragging? Check Steps Here