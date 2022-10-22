DU UG Admissions 2022: Ahead of the undergraduate (UG) first-year classes, the University of Delhi has issued anti-ragging guidelines. The university has asked all colleges to strictly enforce the rules and regulations, as well as to enforce the provisions of Ordinances XV-B and XV-C, and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act 2013.Also Read - UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Register For 142 Assistant Manager, Other Posts at lmrcl.com. Read Details Here
Delhi University in its guidelines has asked students, parents, and guardians to give the undertaking to follow the Supreme Court (SC) judgement on ragging at the time of admission procedure. "All colleges/ faculties/ departments/ hostels have been requested to form anti-ragging/ disciplinary committee wherever possible to monitor ragging," DU in an official notification said.
The university will establish two joint control rooms, one in each of the North and South campuses. Candidates can contact the control rooms at 27667221 for North Campus and 24119832 for South Campus from November 2 to November 11, 2022.
Want to Make a Complaint Against Ragging? Check Steps Here
- Drop a written complaint in your college’s complaint box.
- Call 24X7 UGC anti-ragging helpline number- 1800-180-5522, toll-free- 24X7
- Contact UGC monitoring agency- centre for youth or mobile number- 09818044577
- Call the joint control room (North Campus) at 27667221
- Call Joint Control Room (South Campus) at 24119832
- Call 112. You can also inform your nearest PCR van.
According to DU, special police pickets will be placed outside every college, particularly women’s colleges, and there will be patrolling to prevent untoward incidents on campus. “Delhi Police has assured that women police in plain clothes will be deployed in the university as well as outside the premises of each college. In case of any ragging or eve teasing, the police will take care of the offenders,” it added. For more details, check the detailed notification above.