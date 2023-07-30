Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
DU UG Admission 2023 CSAS Round 1 Allocation List on Aug 1; How to Check at ugadmission.uod.ac.in
Delhi University (DU) Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (UoD) is all set to publish the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023 first allocation list on August 1, 2023. Registered candidates can check and download the Delhi University CSAS Round 1 Allotment List by visiting the official website – ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Candidates shortlisted in DU UG’s first merit list can submit their acceptance by 4:59 PM of August 4, 2023. The respective institutions/colleges will conduct the document verification of such candidates on August 5, 2023.
The academic Session for Undergraduate programs for Semesters I, III, V, and VII will commence on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Candidates are advised to read the Undergraduate Bulletin of Information 2023, CSAS 2023 rules, and visit the admission website of the University regularly for all updates.
