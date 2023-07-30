DU UG Admission 2023 CSAS Round 1 Allocation List on Aug 1; How to Check at ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Home

Delhi University (DU) Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (UoD) is all set to publish the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023 first allocation list on August 1, 2023. Registered candidates can check and download the Delhi University CSAS Round 1 Allotment List by visiting the official website – ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Candidates shortlisted in DU UG’s first merit list can submit their acceptance by 4:59 PM of August 4, 2023. The respective institutions/colleges will conduct the document verification of such candidates on August 5, 2023.

To download the DU CSAS round 1 allocation list, candidates need to click on the link available on the official website – . Enter the application number and password. Your CSAS round one allocation list will appear on the screen, download and take a printout for further reference. The last date for online payments of fees by the candidates is August 6, 2023.

This year, CSAS 2023 UG Admission will be conducted in three phases. Only in the first round of allotment, 20% extra allotments will be done in UR, OB-NCL, and EWS categories and 30% extra allotments may be done in SC, ST, and PwBD categories for all programs in all the College. However, in Colleges, where the withdrawal was less than 5% of the intake in the last Academic Session, 10% extra allotments may be done for UR/OBC(NCL)/EWS and 15% extra allotments may be done for SC/ST/PwBD categories.

The academic Session for Undergraduate programs for Semesters I, III, V, and VII will commence on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Candidates are advised to read the Undergraduate Bulletin of Information 2023, CSAS 2023 rules, and visit the admission website of the University regularly for all updates.

