Delhi University UG Sports Supernumerary Quota Round 2 Schedule Released; Upgrade Option Opens Today(5 PM)

The University of Delhi(UoD) has announced the schedule for admissions to sports supernumerary quota round -II for the Undergraduate programs 2023-24 at https://admission.uod.ac.in/.

DU UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) has announced the schedule for admissions to sports supernumerary quota round -II for the Undergraduate programs 2023-24. As per the schedule, the upgrade window for only the Sports supernumerary category will begin today, September 2(5:00 PM) and will continue till 4:59 PM of September 3, 2023. One can check the DU UG Sports Supernumerary Quota Round 2 schedule 2023 at https://admission.uod.ac.in/. Going by the detailed schedule, the University will declare the Sports Supernumerary Quota Round-II Result on September 4, 2023.

Selected candidates will be required to accept the Allocated seat in the Sports Supernumerary category from September 4 to September 5, 2023. It is mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the Sports Supernumerary quota round II. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the Sports Supernumerary quota round -II will forfeit the candidate’s claim of the seat allocated in the previous round i.e. Sports Supernumerary quota round 1. Check important dates, official website, detailed schedule below.

Delhi University UG Admission 2023 Sports Supernumerary Quota Round 2 Schedule

Delhi University UG Admission 2023: Sports Supernumerary Quota Round 2 Schedule

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE Upgrade window for only Sports Supernumerary category September 2 to September 3, 2023 Declaration of the allocations in Sports Supernumerary

quota round-II September 4(5:00 PM) Candidates to “Accept” the allocated seat in Sports Supernumerary category September 4(5:00 PM)to September 5(4:59PM) Colleges to verify and approve the online applications September 5(10:00AM) to September 6(4:59PM) Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates September 7(4:59PM)

Later, Colleges are required to verify and approve the online applications from September 5. The last date to approve the online applications is September 6, 2023. The last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates is September 7, 2023. The seat allocated in the sports supernumerary quota round-II will be final. There will be no further sports supernumerary quota list for undergraduate programs 2023-2024. For more details, visit the official website of Delhi University.

