By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi University UG Sports Supernumerary Quota Round 2 Schedule Released; Upgrade Option Opens Today(5 PM)
The University of Delhi(UoD) has announced the schedule for admissions to sports supernumerary quota round -II for the Undergraduate programs 2023-24 at https://admission.uod.ac.in/.
DU UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) has announced the schedule for admissions to sports supernumerary quota round -II for the Undergraduate programs 2023-24. As per the schedule, the upgrade window for only the Sports supernumerary category will begin today, September 2(5:00 PM) and will continue till 4:59 PM of September 3, 2023. One can check the DU UG Sports Supernumerary Quota Round 2 schedule 2023 at https://admission.uod.ac.in/. Going by the detailed schedule, the University will declare the Sports Supernumerary Quota Round-II Result on September 4, 2023.
Trending Now
Selected candidates will be required to accept the Allocated seat in the Sports Supernumerary category from September 4 to September 5, 2023. It is mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the Sports Supernumerary quota round II. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the Sports Supernumerary quota round -II will forfeit the candidate’s claim of the seat allocated in the previous round i.e. Sports Supernumerary quota round 1. Check important dates, official website, detailed schedule below.
You may like to read
Delhi University UG Admission 2023 Sports Supernumerary Quota Round 2 Schedule
Delhi University UG Admission 2023: Sports Supernumerary Quota Round 2 Schedule
|NAME OF THE EVENT
|CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE
|Upgrade window for only Sports Supernumerary category
|September 2 to September 3, 2023
|Declaration of the allocations in Sports Supernumerary
quota round-II
|September 4(5:00 PM)
|Candidates to “Accept” the allocated seat in Sports Supernumerary category
|September 4(5:00 PM)to September 5(4:59PM)
|Colleges to verify and approve the online applications
|September 5(10:00AM) to September 6(4:59PM)
|Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates
|September 7(4:59PM)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.