Delhi University VC Summer Internship 2023: Check Last Date, Eligibility, Monthly Stipend

Delhi University VC Summer Internship 2023: The Summer Internship is for a flexible 15-20 hours per week with a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month.

Delhi University VC Summer Internship 2023: The University of Delhi has invited online application from candidates to apply for the Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme — summer internship 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the University. The last date to apply is May 17, 2023. All regular bonafide students of the University of Delhi studying in any Course/stream at an undergraduate or postgraduate level are eligible to apply for the Summer Internship 2023 program. First-year/Semester II students are not eligible.

The Summer Internship is for a flexible 15-20 hours per week with a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month. Candidates will receive a certificate from the Dean of Student’s Welfare at the end of the Internship tenure. All those students who have already benefited from the internship scheme will not be eligible to apply this year. For more details, refer to the official website.

