DU Final Year OBE 2020: The Delhi University (DU) on Wednesday told Delhi High Court that the final year open book exams (OBE) that were scheduled to be held from July 10 have been postponed till August, or until further notice. The fresh dates of the DU Final Year OBE 2020 will be released on the official website – du.ac.in. Also Read - DU Final Year OBE 2020: New Datesheets, Admit Cards Out on du.ac.in, But Wait - is There a Data Breach?

Last week, the DU website came under the scanner after students found a data security breach while downloading their DU OBE Admit Card 2020. Also Read - 'Online Exams Discriminatory,' Says Kapil Sibal Day After Delhi University Postpones DU Open Book Exam 2020

Meanwhile, many students and teachers will be relieved at the varsity’s decision over growing fears regarding the coronavirus pandemic in the national capital. Also Read - Delhi University Postpones Online Open Book Exams | New Datesheets to be Out on July 3

Congress leader Kapil Sibal had also voiced against conducting university exams amid the pandemic crisis and said that online tests are “discriminatory” for students who come from the lower financial strata or difficult situations at home.

Many professors, staff members and students of the Delhi University strongly opposed the idea of an open book exam instead of regular final year exams due to several constraints like technological difficulties like proper internet connection, economic hardships, dislocation of students from their families, and/or challenging household environment in many cases.

At least eight students and several teachers have been detained for protesting against DU’s decision to conduct OBEs in place of regular exams.