Delhi University Financial Support Scheme(FSS): Check Eligibility, Documents Required, Last Date

Eligible candidates can apply through the official website — https://www.du.ac.in/.

Delhi University

Delhi University Financial Support Scheme(FSS): To cater to the interests of students from diverse backgrounds, the office of the Dean Students’ Welfare of Delhi University has announced the Financial Support Scheme for the Academic Session 2023-24. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website — https://www.du.ac.in/. Dean Students’ Welfare envisions the overall and comprehensive wellness of the students on the campus and outside the classroom with the aim to help in their growth and personality development.

Delhi University Financial Support Scheme: Check Important Dates

Last date for completing the Online form:- 10 January, 2024

Delhi University Financial Support Scheme(FSS): Check Eligibility Criteria

A full-time bonafide student studying in any UG/PG Degree program at a Department/ Institution/ Centre of University of Delhi belonging to the following categories is eligible to apply. (Students enrolled in B.Tech/Five Year Integrated Law Program are NOT eligible.)

Delhi University Financial Support Scheme(FSS): Who Cannot Apply?

Student with Essential Repeat(ER) in any previous examinations is not eligible to apply.

Delhi University Financial Support Scheme Registration: Check Application Form

Delhi University Financial Support Scheme(FSS): List of Documents Required to Apply

Self-attested copy of EWS/ OBC-NCL Certificate or Annual Family Income Certificate issued by competent authority after March 31, 2023.

Income Certificate signed by a notary will NOT be accepted. Self-attested copies of latest Income Tax Returns (2022-23) of the following family members: (a) Father (b) Mother (c) Sister(s) (Unmarried) (d) Brother(s) (Unmarried and below 25 years of age) Self-attested copy of PAN card(s) of all the above. Signed copy of the Undertaking Form as per the format attached below. Signed copy of bonafide certificate duly signed by Head/ Director of the Centre/ Department/ Institute as per the format attached below. Self-attested copy of the mark sheet of last exam passed. Self-attested copy of the latest Fee Receipt. Self-attested copy of Bank Passbook showing the Student’s name, Account number and IFSC code or a Cancelled Cheque.

Students must submit a copy of their Application Form and all documents after due attestation and recommendation from the Head/ Director of the concerned Department/ Centre/ Institute at DSW office. The Schedule for the submission of the hard/ printed copy of the application form will be declared in the DSW website on January 12, 2024.

How to Apply?

Students can apply online through the link https://forms.gle/dKj7V5RMhDzpMDzd6 by January 10, 2024, before 5.00 PM.

