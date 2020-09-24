Delhi University first cut-off list 2020: The Delhi University’s first cut-off list will be out soon. According to reports, the list is likely to be out by mid-October. Students must note that the varsity will announce the schedule for the release of the cut-off list on Thursday or Friday. They are requested to keep a tab on the official website du.ac.in in case there are any updates on the DU cut-off list release date. Also Read - Delhi University Admissions 2020: St Stephen’s College Declares First Cut-Off, 99.25% For Economics Hons

The notification which will be released by the University will include the cut-offs dates for undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD level courses. Also Read - DU OBE Result 2020: Release Open Book Exam Results by First Week of October, HC to Delhi University

After the cut off list is out, students will need to count the marks the best of four subjects, and tally the score with the cut-off list of the college they plan to take admission in. Also Read - DU First Cut Off 2020 to be Released on This Date | Here Are The Details

Over 3 lakh students had registered for admission in DU this year.

Few days ago, the Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College had released its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses, with the highest cut-off being announced at 99.25 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics for students coming from commerce background.