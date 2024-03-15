Delhi University Gets Minority Affairs Ministry’s Approval For Setting up Centre for Advanced Studies in Buddhist Studies

Home

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has approved the proposal from the University of Delhi for the establishment of the ‘Centre for Advanced studies in Buddhist Studies’ at the University.

Delhi University Latest News: The Ministry of Minority Affairs has approved the proposal from the University of Delhi for the establishment of the ‘Centre for Advanced studies in Buddhist Studies’ at the University at an estimated cost of approximately Rs. 35 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and the Buddhist Development Plan (BDP). The decision arises due to the increasing demand and need for reviving the Buddhist Studies language not only as a subject for higher education but also to preserve the heritage and culture of the minority communities and recognizing the significance of promoting education and research in the field of Buddhist Studies.

The primary objective of the Centre will be to facilitate collaboration between the University and the Ministry to enhance educational opportunities for minority communities in India, particularly in the field of Buddhist Studies, through the establishment and strengthening of the required infrastructure for undertaking Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Ph.D, and research programs.

‘The University will collaborate with the subject matter expertise and develop curriculum guidelines and course materials for all required courses including certificate courses, diploma courses, and PhD programs in Buddhist Studies, tailored to meet the needs and interests of minority students,” reads the statement. The University will organize training programs and workshops for faculty members involved in teaching Buddhist Studies courses to enhance their pedagogical skills and subject knowledge. The University will collaborate with subject matter expertise on research projects related to Buddhist Studies, encouraging faculty members and students to undertake interdisciplinary research that contributes to the understanding and preservation of Buddhist culture and language.

Rs 272 crore sanctioned for DU women’s hostels under Nirbhaya Fund: Smriti Irani

Meanwhile, in another piece of news, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has sanctioned Rs 272 crore for residential accommodation for girls and working women pursuing higher education at the Delhi University under the Nirbhaya Fund, union minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday.

Sharing a post on X(formally Twitter), she wrote, “The @MinistryWCD has sanctioned Rs. 272 crore for Residential Accommodation for girls and working women pursuing higher education at Delhi University under the Nirbhaya Fund. Aligned with PM @NarendraModi ji’s vision of Viksit Bharat, this initiative empowers working women and girls pursuing higher education. This project will provide 1000 beds with enhanced security, CCTV surveillance and gender-sensitive amenities.”

The funds will be used for providing 1,000 beds with enhanced security, CCTV surveillance and gender-sensitive amenities at the women hostels of Delhi University, she added.

