Delhi University Granted Category-1 Autonomy Status By UGC, Know Details

University of Delhi has been granted the Category-I Autonomy Status by the University Grants Commission (UGC) which is the highest category and it gives institutions maximum autonomy. What does this status stand for and what are its advantages, know more.

New Delhi: The University of Delhi had filed a petition before University Grants Commission (UGC) and had asked for Category-1 Autonomy Status. The UGC has now granted this status to DU after considering their application in its 571st meeting held on July 25, 2023. This is part of the UGC’s initiative to offer highest level of autonomy to the the best performing universities according to the University Grants Commission (Categorisation of Universities for Grant of Graded Autonomy) Regulations, 2018.

This promotion given to Delhi University, comes with a lot of advantages as mentioned in the fourth clause of the UGC Regulations. This status helps DU to avail these advantages and recognises its dedication and efforts towards excellence in both research and education.

Advantages Of Being Granted Category-1 Autonomy Status

If the UGC grants Category-1 Autonomy Status to a university, it means that the institution may now initiate new curriculum for different courses, set up off-campus locations, research parks or innovation centres and also engage foreign professors, without the requirement of the UGC’s approval.

Category-1 Autonomy Status universities are also free to admit more foreign students as compared to domestic ones and have the freedom to fix and charge whatever fees they deem right, from these foreign students, without any restrictions. The universities also have the freedom to engage more with international institutions and open remote learning courses, without worrying about the approval.

Category-1 Status: Eligibility Criteria

The University Grants Commission has put forth certain conditions that must be met or fulfilled by a university who wishes to be granted the Category-1 Autonomy Status. The eligibility criteria for the same is as follows:

The university must be accredited a score of 3.51 or more by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Prestigious world rankings for colleges like Times Higher Education and QS Rating must feature the university among their top 500 colleges list.

The university should have a comparable accreditation core from a reputed accreditation organisation appointed by the UGC.

University of Delhi has been granted this status because it fulfils all the above mentioned conditions; its NAAC Score is very high and it has been ranked 407 in the QS World University Rankings 2024. During the Academic Council meeting held, a lot of members were against the university getting this status because they believed it would make education more expensive and thus difficult for students belonging to underprivileged families. However, these concerns were dismissed as DU South Campus Director said that this status will not make a big difference to the fee structure.

