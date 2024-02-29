Top Recommended Stories

Delhi University Hikes Thesis Submission Late Fee to Rs 1,000 Per Day; FORDA Calls, ‘Gross Mismanagement’

Updated: February 29, 2024 1:15 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Delhi University News: A recent notification published by Delhi University is going viral on social media platforms. According to the notice, the University of Delhi has approved the revision of remuneration, examination fees, and TA/DA for the examiners. These revised rates are NHMS, MBBS, M.Sc(MIT), M.Sc(Respiratory Therapy), MPH, MD/MS Diplomas (DGO, DCH, DHA, DRM, DDVL, DA) & DM/M.Ch. & Super-Specialty examinations. Meanwhile, the late thesis submission fees for students(MS, MDS, DM, Mh. courses) will be charged Rs 1,000 per day. Calling it mismanagement, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has strongly criticised the immediate move.

Sharing the notice on the micro-blogging handle, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) wrote, “The university is looting and fleecing lakhs of money from postgraduate medical residents in the name of “late fees” on advance notices of fee deposition- Amounting to a whooping 50 Lakhs + 2nd year fees asked for, just 3 months into the course. 3rd year fees asked for, in the beginning of 2nd year.” FORDA claims that the thesis submission fees have been raised three times just 10 days before the last date.

Tagging the President of India, Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Health, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, FORDA wrote, “When raised, false promises were made but on the last date of thesis submission, money was extorted from students with threats. Smells of alleged corruption & gross mismanagement.”

ParticularsRates
For Setting of Question PaperRs 900/- per paper
For Coordinator/ Moderator of the Question PaperRs 1000/- per paper
Evaluation of Theory PaperRs 25/- each paper or minimum Rs 200/-
For Examining of Thesis(MS, MDS, DM, M.Ch. Courses)Rs 1500/ to each examiner
For Conduct of Practical/Viva-Voce ExaminationRs 3,000/- + Conveyance to each examiner
In case of outside examinerRs 3,000/ + TA ( as per rules) to each examiner
Examination Fees For StudentsRs 4,500/- each per Semester/or per professional year examination
Thesis Submission Fees For Students(MS, MDS, DM, M.Ch. Courses)Rs 15000/- each(Rs 1000/- per day for late fee)

