Delhi University Hikes Thesis Submission Late Fee to Rs 1,000 Per Day; FORDA Calls, ‘Gross Mismanagement’

Delhi University News: A recent notification published by Delhi University is going viral on social media platforms. According to the notice, the University of Delhi has approved the revision of remuneration, examination fees, and TA/DA for the examiners. These revised rates are NHMS, MBBS, M.Sc(MIT), M.Sc(Respiratory Therapy), MPH, MD/MS Diplomas (DGO, DCH, DHA, DRM, DDVL, DA) & DM/M.Ch. & Super-Specialty examinations. Meanwhile, the late thesis submission fees for students(MS, MDS, DM, Mh. courses) will be charged Rs 1,000 per day. Calling it mismanagement, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has strongly criticised the immediate move.

Sharing the notice on the micro-blogging handle, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) wrote, “The university is looting and fleecing lakhs of money from postgraduate medical residents in the name of “late fees” on advance notices of fee deposition- Amounting to a whooping 50 Lakhs + 2nd year fees asked for, just 3 months into the course. 3rd year fees asked for, in the beginning of 2nd year.” FORDA claims that the thesis submission fees have been raised three times just 10 days before the last date.

What is happening at @Delhiuniversit ? Serious allegations coming from their flagship medical colleges. The university is looting and fleecing lakhs of money from postgraduate medical residents in the name of “late fees” on advance notices of fee deposition- Amounting to a… pic.twitter.com/ffcgwV49C6 — FORDA INDIA (@FordaIndia) February 28, 2024

Tagging the President of India, Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Health, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, FORDA wrote, “When raised, false promises were made but on the last date of thesis submission, money was extorted from students with threats. Smells of alleged corruption & gross mismanagement.”

Particulars Rates For Setting of Question Paper Rs 900/- per paper For Coordinator/ Moderator of the Question Paper Rs 1000/- per paper Evaluation of Theory Paper Rs 25/- each paper or minimum Rs 200/- For Examining of Thesis(MS, MDS, DM, M.Ch. Courses) Rs 1500/ to each examiner For Conduct of Practical/Viva-Voce Examination Rs 3,000/- + Conveyance to each examiner In case of outside examiner Rs 3,000/ + TA ( as per rules) to each examiner Examination Fees For Students Rs 4,500/- each per Semester/or per professional year examination Thesis Submission Fees For Students(MS, MDS, DM, M.Ch. Courses) Rs 15000/- each(Rs 1000/- per day for late fee)

