By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi University ITEP Admission 2023: Check Programme Duration, Last Dates, Eligibility
Delhi University ITEP Admission 2023: The University of Delhi, a premier institution, has invited applications from interested candidates to its Integrated Teacher Education Programme- ITEP. Women can
Delhi University ITEP Admission 2023: The University of Delhi, a premier institution, has invited applications from interested candidates to its Integrated Teacher Education Programme- ITEP. Women candidates who are interested in taking admission in ITEP must have appeared in the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023 conducted by NTA. Women candidates who are interested in taking admission in ITEP must have appeared in the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023 conducted by NTA. To apply for the University of Delhi, the candidate must register at http://itep.uod.ac.in using her NCET 2023 Application Number.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.