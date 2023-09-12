Home

JOB VACANCY! Delhi University Issues Notification For 57 Positions, Check Last Date To Apply And Other Important Details

Delhi University (DU), on its official website- www.du.ac.in, has announced 57 job vacancies for non-teaching staff in the university including Deputy Librarians, Deputy Registrar, Veterinarian and others. Check How to Apply, Application Fee and other important details.

Delhi University

New Delhi: In case you’re looking for a job, this article may be of some help for you! Delhi University (DU) has issued a notification on its official website and has announced 57 Vacancies for Non-Teaching Staff in the university. These vacancies are for Hindi officers, Deputy Librarians, Deputy Registrars, Legal Assistants and other such positions. Those interested, must note that the Application Process has already begun and a last date to apply for the Delhi University Job Vacancies for Non-Teaching Staff has also been announced. To apply, interested candidates have to visit the official website of the University of Delhi- www.du.ac.in. To know the step-by-step important process, application fee and other important details, read more..

DU Non-Teaching Staff Job Vacancies

As mentioned earlier, the University of Delhi has issued a notification regarding 57 job vacancies for the Non-Teaching Staff. What are the available positions and how many candidates can be recruited for each position, know here..

Deputy Librarian- 8 Assistant Librarian- 35 Veterinarian- 1 Hindi Officer- 1 Deputy Registrar- 5 Legal Assistant- 2 Junior Assistant (Russian)- 1 Assistant Direcor (Physical Education)- 2 Joint Director, Directorate of Hindi Medium Implementation (DHM)I- 2

Delhi University Job Vacancies: How To Apply

To apply for the above mentioned job vacancies, interested candidates have to first visit the official website of Delhi University- www.du.ac.in On the homepage, you have to click on the tab which reads something around ‘DU Non-Teaching Staff Vacancies’ Now, click on the post you wish to apply for and then register yourself to proceed with the application process Your next step is to fill the application form completely, pay the desired application fee and then click on the button ‘Submit’ Do not forget to keep a hard copy of ths form that you have filled, for future reference

Delhi University Non-Teaching Staff Vacancies: Application Fee

To complete the application process, it is necessary for candidates to submit an application fee after filling the form. The candidates who belong to the General or Unreserved Category, their application fee is Rs. 1000 while those who belong to the Women/OBC(NCL)/EWS Category, have to pay Rs. 800 as their application fee. The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD Category candidates is Rs. 600.

Last Date Of Application

The application process for the Non-Teaching Staff Vacancies at the University of Delhi has already begun and if you are interested, you must follow the specified process and apply for the same. Candidates must note that the last date for the application process is September 15, 2023; educational qualifications for each post/vacancy is available on the official website.

