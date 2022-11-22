DUET 2022: B.Ed Entrance Test Result Date Postponed | Official Notice Here

DU B.Ed Entrance Test Result 2022 releasing date has been postponed by the University of Delhi. The candidates who have appeared for the examination must note that the release date will be shared soon. Below, we have shared the official notice. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the university i.e. du.ac.in.

Here are some of the key details:

The B.Ed entrance examination was conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

The test was conducted in computer based test mode only.

The question paper consisted of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) of 4 marks each.

DUET 2022: HOW TO CHECK SCORES

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results when announced

Visit the official site of DU at doe.du.ac.in.

Click on B.Ed Entrance Test result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The merit will be prepared on the basis of scores obtained in the Entrance Test. The test will be of 2 hours duration. There is negative marking for each wrong answer ONE mark would be deducted.