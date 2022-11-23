Delhi University Launches 100 Per Cent Fee Waiver Scheme For EWS Students. Check Last Date To Apply Here

Delhi university offers 100 per cent fee waiver to students from economically weaker sections. Read here to know the last date to apply, documents required and other details.

Delhi University announces 100 per cent fee waiver for EWS students.

New Delhi: Amidst ongoing debate related to quota for EWS sections in education and jobs, Delhi University has decided to allow students from economically weaker sections to opt for 100 per cent fee waiver. This is to “ensure the extension of benefits of equity, access and quality with excellence to everyone,” an official said on Wednesday.

“The University of Delhi celebrates diversity and is deeply committed to holistic and inclusive education. Understanding the need for affirmative actions as mandated in the Constitution of India and to extend the benefits of equity, access and quality with excellence, both in letter and spirit, to the financially weak students, it proposes to begin a financial support scheme,” the DU official told PTI.

The scheme is in keeping with the spirit of the government’s “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas” motto, he said.

WHO CAN APPLY FOR 100 PER CENT FEE WAIVER?

“A student with a family income of less than Rs 4 lakh (annually) will be eligible for up to 100 per cent fee waiver, while students with a family income of Rs 4 lakh to 8 lakh can apply for a 50-per cent waiver,” the official said.

A full-time bona fide student studying in the university is eligible to apply for it. Students with ER (essential repeat) and arrears of previous examination papers are not eligible to apply.

LAST DATE TO APPLY FOR FEE WAIVER

The waiver includes all components of the fees paid by the students except the examination fee and the hostel fee. December 12 is the last date for applying.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED TO APPLY FOR FEE WAIVER

Following documents will be required to apply for the 100 per cent fee waiver:

Annual Family Income Certificate for the last financial year in the standard format issued by the tehsildar or an equivalent competent authority,

Copies of income tax returns of parents, wherever applicable

Copies of fee receipts

A copy of a bank passbook showing the student’s name, account number, the IFSC code of the bank

A passport size photograph