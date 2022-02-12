New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) will hold the upcoming semester examinations for first-year students, scheduled to begin in March, in an open book format. This rule to apply to students studying in Odd Semesters across various colleges of the University – Semester I, III and V.Also Read - DUSU Demands Steps to Refund Fees of Students Who Lost Parents to Covid-19. Will Varsity Listen?

In a notification, the university said, “…University of Delhi on the basis of recommendations of the working group for examinations has decided that all the examinations, which shall be conducted during the months of March and April 2022 (odd semester examinations), shall be conducted in the open book examination (OBE) mode.”

The notification said that the examinations conducted during the month of May 2022 and onwards (even semester examinations), shall be conducted in the physical mode. This rule would apply to students studying in Even Semesters in various colleges – Semester II, IV and VI.

Meanwhile, DU has also informed everyone that detailed guidelines on these exams and their conduct will be released in due course of time. This comes after clarification on the mode of exams was sought by many students and stakeholders since the Varsity has decided to resume offline classes from February 17, 2022.

DS Rawat, the dean of examinations, said that outstation students who are unable to reach Delhi before commencement of the exams would be permitted to appear for the online exams from their respective hometowns.

As the University prepares to reopen and updates on Delhi University Exams 2022 surface, students have started looking for accommodations as well. While many colleges have reported that hostel allotments might experience some delay this time, many students (if not all – many students think that DU didn’t give enough time to come back) are happy with the resumption of offline classes.