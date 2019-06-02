New Delhi: The Delhi University, which will be starting its admissions from Wednesday, is mulling over giving full scholarships to students whose parents are no more or unemployed, the varsity said.

The online registration for undergraduate programmes will commence from May 30, postgraduate (PG) programmes, postgraduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law and for M.Phil or PhD programmes from June 3.

“The University of Delhi is considering to provide full scholarships to students whose both parents are deceased or unemployed and half fee waiver to those students whose earning member is deceased in order to cover their college or university fee,” the varsity said.

The registration process of all the programmes will be completely online for all categories and quota.

The Dean Students’ Welfare Office will organise open day sessions.

Candidates aspiring for admission in undergraduate courses and their parents can attend the Open Day programme and understand the admission process in the colleges of the university.

A help desk in the conference centre will also assist candidates. The colleges will also organise their counselling sessions and set up help desks in their premises during the admission process.

This year, the varsity will be effecting a 10 per cent increase in seats for economically weaker sections and there will be a rise of close to 6,000 seats.

The varsity will be effecting the increase in two phases — 10 per cent in the first year and the remaining 15 per cent in the next year.

While registering for the courses, the students will have to specify whether they are from Economically Weaker Sections and will have to upload a certificate as proof.

There will be an online calculator for marks, easing the job of colleges and also making it easier for students.

The admissions committee has tried to offer an inclusive approach to students. According to an official, different state boards have different subjects with different nomenclature, but same curriculum as CBSE subjects, which are considered as standard by the DU.

For instance, the Jammu and Kashmir Board has a subject biochemistry, whose syllabus is same as that of biology which is taught by the CBSE, the official said.

He said earlier biochemistry was considered a vocational subject and students from the other board would face 2.5 per cent deduction in marks, but this will not happen now.

“The admission committee in its approach has been very inclusive and accommodative. They have tried their level best to make the admission process easy and efficient. Online calculator, mapping of the subjects from state boards and protection and promotion of Modern Indian Languages are few important steps taken in this direction by the Admission Committee,” said Rasal Singh, Member, Academic Council, DU.

He said the introduction of EWS, will give an opportunity to the deprived students.

“Since 10 per cent seats will be increased this year and 15 per cent next year, this decision will not affect interest of students from other categories,” he added.