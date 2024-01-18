Home

Delhi University to Allow Students Participating in Republic Day to Sit For Missed Exams; Date Sheet Soon

Delhi University students participating in the Republic Day parade and representing varsity at national or international sports events will be given a "special chance" to sit for missed exams.

Delhi University News: Delhi University students participating in the Republic Day parade and representing varsity at national or international sports events will be given a “special chance” to sit for missed exams, an official said on Thursday, news agency PTI reported. The Republic Day parade is an annual event held in India on January 26th. It commemorates the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950, marking the country’s transition to a sovereign republic. India became a sovereign nation free from British Rule. The day is celebrated as a national holiday. One of the major attractions of this day is the parade, which begins at Rajpath in New Delhi and ends at India Gate.

Special Chance to final year students of Delhi University who were busy with parade rehearsal

Speaking of Delhi University, the final-year students who are part of the Delhi contingent of NCC will march at the Kartavya path on January 26. They will be given this chance to ensure that their academic year is not wasted and they get their degrees on time, OSD examination Ajay Arora told news agency PTI. “We will provide a special chance to final year students of Delhi University who were busy with parade rehearsal and therefore couldn’t appear for the examination held during the period,” Arora said. The university may consider including first and second-year students participating in the Republic Day parade for this opportunity after assessing the number of students who will require the relaxation, he further added.

Exam DateSheet Soon: OSD examination Ajay Arora

A datesheet for the same will be released soon and the exams will be held keeping in mind the schedule of students to avoid clash with any other paper, OSD examination Ajay Arora further said. In addition, Delhi University is considering offering a similar relaxation for students who represent the university at national and international level sports events such as the Olympics. “We want to encourage students to learn from experiences beyond the classroom teaching. For that, it is important that they participate in such events and gain exposure. This will also help to instil a sense of nationalism in young minds,” Arora said.

This year, 2,274 cadets, including students from Delhi University representing the Delhi Contingent, will take part in the NCC Republic Day march past. The Republic Day parade will also witness a record number of 907 girl cadets who will march on the occasion.

The Republic Day parade showcases the rich cultural diversity, military prowess, and technological achievements of our beloved country. The event typically includes impressive displays of the country’s defense capabilities, marching contingents from the armed forces, tableaus representing different states and union territories, and various cultural performances.

The Indian Navy will project its military might and firm resolve to safeguard the nation’s strategic interests in the maritime domain at the Republic Day parade, amid growing global concerns over the escalating tensions in the Red Sea.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.