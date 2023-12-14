Home

Delhi University News: DU To Formulate Policy For Use of Social Media By Varsity Employees

The University of Delhi(UoD) has constituted a committee to frame policy on the use of social media by varsity employees.

Delhi University News: The University of Delhi(UoD) has constituted a committee to frame policy on the use of social media by varsity employees.”The competent authority of the university has constituted a committee pertaining to the use of social media platforms in respect of the employees of the university for framing of such policy of the university,” the notification issued by the University on December 8 read.

Delhi University Computer Centre (DUCC) director Sanjeev Singh will lead the six-member committee. School of Open Learning(DU SOL) principal Ajay Jaiswal and Dr.Kshitij Kumar Singh, CLC are the other members of the committee. Check notice below:

The varsity faculty members alleged that the step has been taken to keep surveillance on academics who write posts critical of the university on social media.”Many of us have been writing on our social media platforms about displacement of teachers, delay in promotions among other critical issues. Such a policy could curb our right to expression,” a DU teacher was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. More clarity on what the policy will regulate will come after it is drafted and presented before the standing committee, she added.

