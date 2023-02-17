Home

Delhi University News: Registration For ‘Centenary Chance’ Examination Begins; Apply Before Feb 27

Delhi University News: The drop-out students have been given a one-time chance to complete their courses in view of Delhi University's year-long centenary celebrations that started on May 1.

Students may fill their registration forms by using the online student portal.

Delhi University News: The University of Delhi has reopened the registration process for the “centenary chance” examination for college dropouts to complete their courses. The drop-out students have been given a one-time chance to complete their courses in view of Delhi University’s year-long centenary celebrations that started on May 1.

“All the concerned ex-students (Regular, NCWEB, SOL & External Cell) of final year of Under Graduate/Post Graduate/Professional Courses who could not complete their Degree within the span period are hereby informed that they can register for Centenary is re-opened for 10 days and last date is 27.02.2023 (Monday) by 5:30 pm,” a notification by the university read. “Students may fill their registration forms by using the online student portal,” it added.

Delhi University News: Check Fee, Eligibility Here

The examination fees for the special examination will be Rs 3,000 per paper.

Students admitted during the 2015-2016 academic session or before are eligible to apply.

Eligible candidates can appear for a maximum of four papers in the annual mode and up to eight in the semester-wise tests. It will be held for theory and practical examination and not for internal assessment.

As per the PTI report, DU had announced in May last year that those who dropped out of college in the final year can register for this one chance to appear in the examination and complete their courses. For more details, visit the official website of Delhi University.

(With Inputs From PTI)

